This Island Formed In The Red Sea Practically Overnight

An underwater volcanic eruption about 40 miles off the coast of Yemen has formed a new island in the Red Sea, reports NASA (via Gizmodo).



Fisherman first spotted gushes of red lava reaching 20-30 meters high near Saba Island on December 19.

A picture taken from NASA’s Earth-Observing-1 (EO-1) satellite on Dec. 23, 2011, shows what appears to be a new island with thick plumes of smoke and ash rising from the land mass.

A more recent photo taken on Jan. 7, 2012, suggests that the island has grown and is now about 1,700 by 2,300 feet across, reports NASA.

Watch the island appear before your eyes below in a series of satellite images captured on October 24, 2007 (top), December 23, 2011 (middle), and January 7, 2012 (bottom).

October 24, 2007

Photo: NASA

December 23, 2011

Photo: NASA

January 7, 2012

Photo: NASA

