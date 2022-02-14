Every rose has its thorn – and this Valentine’s Day, supply chain constraints have tripled the import price of an average bouquet

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The retail price of red roses spiked this Valentine’s Day, leaving lovestruck consumers paying over the odds.

Tony Pavlou, director of wholesaler Australian Flower Group, said supply chain issues do not care for romance.

The import price has tripled due through a lack of air cargo space, he said, but supply will normalise soon.

Forget the thorns: lovestruck Australians were stung by the price of roses this Valentine’s Day, after wholesalers paid triple the standard rate to import enough bulbs for the big day.

One Melbourne florist told Business Insider Australia that some Valentine’s Day buyers were prepared to pay $999 for 50 red roses, a bouquet which usually costs a modest $499.

The price of individual stems also spiked, meaning even the simplest demonstration of love came at a significant premium for the nation’s sweethearts.

Romance was powerless in the face of ongoing supply chain constraints, said Tony Pavlou, director of wholesaler Australian Flower Group and retail arm Van Gogh Flowers.

“The red rose has suffered,” he told Business Insider Australia on Monday.

The bulk of roses sold in Australian florists actually originate in Kenya, Colombia or Ecuador, he said, with importers usually booking cargo space in the belly of passenger flights to bring the blooms ashore.

However, with reduced flight numbers and cargo space taken up by medical supplies, importation costs soared to three times above average, Pavlou said, and four times that of pre-pandemic levels.

“It was just the pressure on one product, which is the red rose, trying to get that volume into the country when there’s no airspace,” he said.

The price of roses was also inflated by demand from the events industry, where clients chasing a dream wedding are unlikely to err from their flower of choice.

“Everyone sort of had their weddings on hold” through much of 2020 and 2021, Pavlou said, driving demand for roses through much of the summer.

“A lot of the product they use is coming out of South America, because that’s the only place they can grow those types of roses. So that’s added to it as well.”

That’s not the only way COVID-19 concerns have influenced the cost of roses.

Roy Morgan research commissioned by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) showed Australians remain reluctant to go out for dinner, with the lingering threat of the Omicron variant ruining the mood for many would-be daters.

“There’s no doubt consumer confidence has been severely impacted by Omicron,” said ARA CEO Paul Zahra.

“But our research shows Australians will still be spoiling their loved ones this Valentine’s Day, with flowers and chocolates in high demand.”

Of those who said they planned to buy a gift, 39% indicated they would buy flowers — a full 10% more than those buying food, chocolate and drinks, and more than four times those who said they’d buy jewellery.

Australians planned to spend some $415 million on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2021, the research added, suggesting a major proportion of that spending will flow to the nation’s florists.

Rose supplies are set to normalise after Valentine’s week, Pavlou said.

For those chasing a more budget-friendly option, Pavlou suggested tulips, the other bloom commonly associated with wild price bubbles.

“They’re a good option and a lot lower pricing, they’re locally grown,” he said.

“We’ve got our oriental lilies, LA lilies. We’ve got flowers, like various forms of celosia or carnations, chrysanthemums. The list is extensive.”

And when the blush of love fades from Valentine’s Day, Pavlou is confident the industry will benefit from a reopened society — unlike 2021, when a snap Victorian lockdown interrupted Australian Flower Group’s plans for more than two tonnes of imported blooms.

“I think coming out of lockdown, everyone sort of wants to express themselves,” he said.

“Whether it be celebrating a wedding, [commemorating] a funeral, or celebrating a birthday. I mean, we just use flowers as the vehicle to express our emotion, so we’re we’re going gung-ho at the minute.”