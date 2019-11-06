Red Rooster is handing out free Chicken Waffle Cones today in Sydney

“]Business Insider has partnered with Red Rooster for their new Chicken Waffle Cone.

A new pop-up called The Scarlet Hen is taking over Sando Bar in Sydney today, and they’re giving away free chicken waffle cones to the public during lunch hours.

As it turns out, The Scarlet Hen – despite the fancy name – is none other than Red Rooster.

While the cat is out of the bag now, that wasn’t the case for a handful of people who went to a secret event last night.

Attending the swanky VIP event to get a taste of the Chicken Waffle Cones ahead of the general public, the invitees had no idea that it was indeed Australia’s iconic roast chicken restaurant.

Now, you still have time to get down to the pop-up today. It runs from 12pm – 3pm, so treat yourself to a long lunch break and head down to Sando Bar on Commonwealth Street, Surry Hills.

Just make sure you take the code, WHATHECONE?, along with you to ensure you secure yourself a free chicken cone. Rumour has it they won’t very last long at all.

If you’re not in Sydney, you can head to your nearest Red Rooster to buy the Chicken Waffle Cones before they run out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.