Search

Gal Gadot fights Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Red Notice.’ Here’s what we know about Netflix’s new action movie so far.

Jason Guerrasio
Ryan Reynolds in a white tux, Gal Gadot in a red dress, and Dwayne Johnson in a black tux
(L-R) ‘Red Notice’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. Netflix
  • Johnson teams with an art thief (Reynolds) to capture another art thief (Gadot).
  • It’s “Hobbs & Shaw” meets “The Thomas Crown Affair.”
  • “Red Notice” will be available on Netflix beginning November 12.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The title refers to a real alert used by Interpol.
Dwayne Johnson whispering to Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
Red Notice is an alert used by the global police organization when there’s a need to seek the location and arrest of one of the world’s most wanted criminals.

Honestly, we’re shocked it’s taken this long for Hollywood to base an action movie around this term.

Johnson plays an FBI agent while Reynolds and Gadot are thieves.
Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds tied up; Gal Gadot standing beside
(L-R) Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
In the movie, Johnson plays FBI agent John Hartley, who needs the help of the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Reynolds), to capture the world’s most wanted art thief, known as “The Bishop” (Gadot).

Think of it as “Hobbs & Shaw” meets “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

The movie also stars Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) and Ritu Arya.

The movie was originally bought by Universal in 2018.
Red notice netflix
Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
The project is the brainchild of Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed him in “Central Intelligence” and “Skyscraper.”

The globe-trolling heist movie idea led to a bidding war among all the major studios and at the end of the day Universal came out on top. It would team up with production company Legendary (“Dune”) to release it.

It looked like yet another collaboration between Universal and Johnson/Thurber, as the studio released “Central Intelligence” internationally and was the global distributor of “Skyscraper.”

This marks the first time Johnson earned $US20 ($AU27) million on a movie (he technically made $US22 ($AU30) million).

A post shared by therock (@therock)

A term sheet The Wall Street Journal obtained in 2018 revealed that Johnson would get a base pay of $US21 ($AU28) million plus another $US1 ($AU1) million for promoting the movie on his social media for the movie.

It’s an unheard of deal in today’s Hollywood.

Gal Gadot also scored a $US20 ($AU27) million payday.
Gal Gadot sitting with her feet up on a desk
Gal Gadot in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
Gadot’s $US20 ($AU27) million to be the illusive villain in the movie led to her being in third place on Forbes’ 2020 list of highest paid actresses.
Netflix bought the rights to the movie in the summer of 2019.
Ryan Reynolds in a tropical shirt
Ryan Reynolds in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
Perhaps because of the large paydays for those involved (Thurber even pocketed at least a $US10 ($AU14) million salary), Universal had second thoughts on the project and in 2019 allowed the movie’s production companies to go back out and shop the project.

Netflix quickly gobbled it up.

You can’t blame the streaming giant. Who’s going to turn down an action movie with three the biggest movie stars in the world?

Filming took place during the pandemic.

A post shared by therock (@therock)

To give the story its secret agent/heist feel, the movie is filled with on-location shots around the globe.

Much of production was shot during the pandemic. Production began in January 2020 and was halted for six months once COVID-19 hit in March. By November, shooting took place in Rome and Sardinia, Italy.

The movie’s budget is one of the largest ever for a Netflix original movie.
Dwayne Johnson running from an explosion
Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
The movie reportedly had a budget of close to $US200 ($AU270) million, making it one of the most expensive Netflix original movies of all time.

 

The first trailer for the movie came out September 2.
Dwayne Johnson in a leather jacket, black turtleneck, and glasses
Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
Our first look at the movie makes it seem it’s an action-packed thrill-ride — something we would expect from this cast.

Gadot takes off her heels to kick Johnson and Reynolds’ butts; Johnson is diving away from explosions; and throughout Reynolds is pulling out the solid one-liners.

This looks like money well spent by Netflix.

 

About the Author
Jason Guerrasio