Gal Gadot fights Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Red Notice.’ Here’s what we know about Netflix’s new action movie so far.

The title refers to a real alert used by Interpol.
Red Notice is an alert used by the global police organization when there’s a need to seek the location and arrest of one of the world’s most wanted criminals.
Honestly, we’re shocked it’s taken this long for Hollywood to base an action movie around this term.
Johnson plays an FBI agent while Reynolds and Gadot are thieves.
In the movie, Johnson plays FBI agent John Hartley, who needs the help of the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Reynolds), to capture the world’s most wanted art thief, known as “The Bishop” (Gadot).
Think of it as “Hobbs & Shaw” meets “The Thomas Crown Affair.”
The movie also stars Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) and Ritu Arya.
The movie was originally bought by Universal in 2018.
The project is the brainchild of Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed him in “Central Intelligence” and “Skyscraper.”
The globe-trolling heist movie idea led to a bidding war among all the major studios and at the end of the day Universal came out on top. It would team up with production company Legendary (“Dune”) to release it.
It looked like yet another collaboration between Universal and Johnson/Thurber, as the studio released “Central Intelligence” internationally and was the global distributor of “Skyscraper.”
This marks the first time Johnson earned $US20 ($AU27) million on a movie (he technically made $US22 ($AU30) million).
A term sheet The Wall Street Journal obtained in 2018 revealed that Johnson would get a base pay of $US21 ($AU28) million plus another $US1 ($AU1) million for promoting the movie on his social media for the movie.
It’s an unheard of deal in today’s Hollywood.
Gal Gadot also scored a $US20 ($AU27) million payday.
Netflix bought the rights to the movie in the summer of 2019.
Perhaps because of the large paydays for those involved (Thurber even pocketed at least a $US10 ($AU14) million salary), Universal had second thoughts on the project and in 2019 allowed the movie’s production companies to go back out and shop the project.
Netflix quickly gobbled it up.
You can’t blame the streaming giant. Who’s going to turn down an action movie with three the biggest movie stars in the world?
Filming took place during the pandemic.
To give the story its secret agent/heist feel, the movie is filled with on-location shots around the globe.