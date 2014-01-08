Billionaire Texas Donor Calls Charlie Strong Hire 'A Kick In The Face' To Rich Boosters

University of Texas booster Red McCombs slammed the school’s decision to hire Charlie Strong as head football coach in a radio interview on ESPN 1250.

McCombs, who’s worth $US1.2 billion, said that the university brass didn’t take enough to time to gather the opinions of boosters. He also said Strong doesn’t belong at one of the biggest programs in the country.

Here’s what he told ESPN 1250:

“I think the whole thing is a bit sideways. I don’t have any doubt that Charlie is a fine coach. I think he would make a great position coach, maybe a coordinator. But I don’t believe [he belongs at] what should be one of the three most powerful university programs in the world right now at UT-Austin. I don’t think it adds up.”

He went on to criticise Texas athletic director Steve Patterson for not taking his time and listening to the boosters before making the hire:

“I think it is a kick in the face. Beyond the fact of what actually happened. We have boosters that have a lot of knowledge about the game. When we decided to go get Mack — from the time we decided to go get Mack to about 30 hours later to have a press conference here and it was done — we had a lot of input before we went after him. “So I don’t know what the big rush was. I was kind of pleased that [Texas athletic director Steve] Patterson already said that he’d like to get it done in the middle of January. That seemed logical to me. I’m a team player, but I think they went about it wrong and made the selection wrong.”

Pat Forde of Yahoo wrote that Strong wasn’t a great fit for Texas earlier this week, and specifically mentioned that off-field obligations (including booster relations) weren’t Strong’s strong suits.

It appears that Strong is going to have to learn how to deal with boosters right away.

UT’s business school is named after McCombs. He has donated $US100 million to UT over the years, according to ESPN.

