New Jersey Is The Only US State Without A Song -- This 91-Year-Old Man Wants To Change That

In 1960, New Jersey Governor Bob Meyner expressed disappointment the state is the only one in America that didn’t have a officially recognised song.

Red Mascara, a member of the American Society of Composers who had written a campaign song for Gov. Meyner’s re-election, subsequently decided to change that. He wrote “I’m from New Jersey” and in 1962, after the song became popular, it was introduced as a bill for the state song into the State Assembly and the State Senate.

The bill made it as high as Governor Cahill’s desk in 1972 before being vetoed. New Jersey still doesn’t have a state song, and 91-year-old Red is still lobbying.

A new film, directed by former BI video producer Daniel Goodman, explores Red’s 50-year effort and New Jersey’s unique presence in American culture.

The Kickstarter project is aiming to complete the campaign for a song, conduct further filming, and get a festival edit from the footage.

Here’s the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

