Here's How You Can Perfectly Replicate Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits At Home

Today, Red Lobster was purchased for $US2.1 billion.

The seafood chain’s most important asset? The free Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The biscuits recently ranked #1 on Buzzfeed’s list of free restaurant bread.

“Does anyone even care that Red Lobster serves anything other than these? No, they don’t,” Buzzfeed author Lara Parker writes.

If you don’t feel like trekking out to Red Lobster, there’s a simple way to make the biscuits at home.

We’ve tried a copycat recipe that basically calls for Bisquick (or any biscuit mix), garlic, butter, milk, and Old Bay Seasoning, and it tastes identical.

Here’s what you end up with when you follow the recipe:

And here’s the restaurant version (courtesy Red Lobster)

The Cooking With Jack Show on YouTube broke down the major steps.

Here are the ingredients: biscuit mix, butter, cheddar cheese, milk, garlic powder, and parsley flakes.

Mix the ingredients together:

Put them on a greased pan, sized as follows. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 450 degrees.

Once you take the biscuits out, whisk melted butter, parsley, and garlic powder over them.

Here’s the full video from YouTube with full recipe and instructions.

