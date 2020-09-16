Red Lobster is adding a Mountain Dew margarita to the menu and people are freaking out

Red Lobster Red Lobster is adding a Mountain Dew margarita to the menu.

Red Lobster is adding a Mountain Dew margarita – called the DEW Garita – to the menu.

The DEW Garita is rolling out in select restaurants in September and will hit menus across the US by the end of the year.

People were both shocked and intrigued by the electric green margarita.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Red Lobster is adding a Mountain Dew margarita to the menu, sparking disgust and awe online.

The DEW Garita will roll out at select Red Lobster restaurants in September, and will hit menus across the US by the end of 2020, Red Lobster announced on Tuesday. According to a press release, the “DEW Garita pairs perfectly with Red Lobster’s iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits.”

The beverage, which is the first ever official Mountain Dew cocktail, inspired mixed reactions.

Some were disgusted by the drink.

In case you needed more evidence that 2020 is peak late stage capitalism. https://t.co/ZeRpA67fnm — Craft Beer 40 (@BrewStuds) September 15, 2020

this is how I know we’re all dead and in purgatory https://t.co/wPDoox68WY — chloe ???? (@chloe_antoniaa) September 15, 2020

every day, we stray further from God's light https://t.co/GGy89thSet — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) September 15, 2020

But, some people were excited to give the DEW Garita a chance.

OH. MY. GOD. 2020 WITH THE WIN! https://t.co/pBXLtWN5yr — Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) September 15, 2020

THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THE DEWGARITA. DEWGARITA INNOCENT. https://t.co/ayM8kxOgbw — karen han (@karenyhan) September 15, 2020

2020 is now good https://t.co/DDekncVxoS — “postboy” roddy ⑤ Ⓖ (@rodney_berry) September 15, 2020

Some felt the DEW Garita only inspired more questions â€” namely, if the rim was coated with crushed Doritos.

i have a lot of questions but the most pressing one is: what is the rim dusted with https://t.co/2AdDnMfMCT — amy b (@arb) September 15, 2020

Hey @MountainDew @Doritos the people are demanding an important update to the DewGarita pic.twitter.com/dTkjdzH5ru — Bob Bryan (@RobertBryan4) September 15, 2020

The DEW Garita’s debut is part of a wider partnership between Mountain Dew’s parent company PepsiCo and Red Lobster. The brands are working together to co-create more “tasty menu items,” using Frito-Lay and Quaker products, the companies said in a press release.

“Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities,” Nelson Griffin, Red Lobster’s senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, said in a statement. “The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.