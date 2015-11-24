How to make Red Lobster's famous biscuits

Every year, I’m appointed MVP of Thanksgiving for my homemade contribution of Red Lobster‘s famous Cheddar Bay biscuits on the dinner table. And now, you can be too. Even your vegetarian family members will love you.

And just in case you get distracted by your taste buds during the video, here’s the recipe.

Produced by Jenner Deal. Camera by Justin Gmoser.

