Red-Hot Path Is Still On A Tear, Soars To 2 Million Users

Path has had quite the successful pivot. Less than three weeks after its November relaunch, the micro-social network app had attracted 1.5 million downloads. Now sources say Path has reached the 2 million user mark (founder Dave Morin would not confirm merely stating, “We don’t comment on rumours and speculation”).



It took an entire year for Path’s first iteration to reach one million users.

Morin told TechCrunch last month his company was seeing users share at a rate of “12 moments per second.” Downloads grew from 10,000 to 300,000 in two and a half weeks, and users area learning quickly they can overshare on Path. There are apparently more than one million status updates on Path saying when people wake up and go to sleep.

