A Brooklyn Seafood Joint Runs The New Best Food Truck In America

New York’s Red Hook Lobster Truck: It has been named the best food truck in America this year, according to The Daily Meal.The truck, affectionately known as “Big Red,” has been serving up its famous lobster rolls and other seafood specialties on the streets of New York since 2010.

It is owned by Ralph Gorham and Susan Povich, a husband and wife duo who also own the Red Hook Lobster Pound in Brooklyn. Gorham and Povich opened the Pound in April of 2009 after a seafood-filled vacation to Maine convinced them to bring fresh, live Maine lobster to Brooklyn, according to the company’s website.

Gorham began driving north each week to retrieve the freshest lobster possible, while Povich, trained at the French Culinary Institute, crafted a menu that now includes some of the city’s most popular lobster rolls.

Red Hook also operates two food trucks in Washington, D.C., and Gorham and Povich hope to open a second pound there as well, the website says.

To compile their list of the 101 best food trucks in America, The Daily Meal researched more than 450 food trucks in more than 40 U.S. cities.

Here are the top 10, according to the Daily Meal. How many have you been to?

10. Chef Shack (Twin Cities)

9. Where Ya At Matt (Seattle)

8. The Cinnamon Snail (NYC)

7. Rickshaw Stop (San Antonio)

6. East Side King (Austin, TX)

5. The Lime Truck (Orange County, CA)

4. Big Gay Ice Cream Truck (NYC)

3. Fojol Brothers (Washington, D.C.)

2. Kogi BBQ (Los Angeles)

1. Red Hook Lobster Truck (NYC)

