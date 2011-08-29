There Is Some Pretty Serious Flooding In Red Hook, Brooklyn

Red Hook is a neighbourhood in south-western Brooklyn that juts out into the waters below the southern tip of Manhattan.



It’s been getting a lot of media coverage in recent months for its hip restaurants and shops.

It’s also where New York’s Fairway and Ikea stores are located.

The entire neighbourhood is in Zone A and was required to evacuate by 5pm yesterday.

Today you can see why.

While the flood waters didn’t reach to far into the neighbourhood, when I biked down there this morning entire intersections were under water.

I snapped some pictures.

Fairway, which had its shelves stripped bare on Friday, now appears to be under water.

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

Around the corner from Fairway. Water was deepest here.

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

Intersection of Van Brunt and Bowne.

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

Van Brunt and Commerce.

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

However, the signs in Red Hook are the best in city.

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

Now see what New York City looked like as Irene was passing through >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.