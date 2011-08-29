There Is Some Pretty Serious Flooding In Red Hook, Brooklyn

Red Hook is a neighbourhood in south-western Brooklyn that juts out into the waters below the southern tip of Manhattan.
It’s been getting a lot of media coverage in recent months for its hip restaurants and shops.
It’s also where New York’s Fairway and Ikea stores are located.
The entire neighbourhood is in Zone A and was required to evacuate by 5pm yesterday.
Today you can see why.
While the flood waters didn’t reach to far into the neighbourhood, when I biked down there this morning entire intersections were under water.
I snapped some pictures.
Photo: Glynnis MacNicol
Photo: Glynnis MacNicol
Photo: Glynnis MacNicol
Photo: Glynnis MacNicol
Photo: Glynnis MacNicol
Photo: Glynnis MacNicol
Photo: Glynnis MacNicol
