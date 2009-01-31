Red Herring R.I.P.?

We’re not sure if Red Herring, the once-high-flying tech magazine is finally dead. But that’s the rumour on Twitter: “Heard my former employer Red Herring is closing. Surprised it survived for so long,” says Falguni Bhuta.



What we do know: The Web site is down — and has supposedly been down for a few days. Why? We hear publisher Alex Vieux hasn’t paid his hosting bill in months.

And yes, believe it or not, Red Herring has been around this whole time. And, according to Compete, at least, it’s still getting a fair amount of traffic — more than half as much as fellow Web 1.0 comebacker The Industry Standard.

Know more? Let us know in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.

