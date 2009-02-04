Red Herring Back Online With Last Week's News

Late last week, it seemed Web 1.0 media standout Red Herring was (finally) dead. Now it’s back online. But is it back for long — or is this just a last breath?



We hear the site had been down because publisher Alex Vieux didn’t pay his hosting bill. Is he paying his writers? (If any exist.) The site’s news headlines are a week old.

We’ve asked Alex what his plan is and will update if we hear back.

Know more? Let us know in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.

