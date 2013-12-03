'Red-Haired Women Tend To Choose The Best Passwords And Men With Bushy Beards Or Unkempt Hair, The Worst'

Jim Edwards
Burning man red haired ladyReuters, Jim Bourg

The
BBC just reported this:

… studies suggest red-haired women tend to choose the best passwords and men with bushy beards or unkempt hair, the worst.

These studies also reveal that when it comes to passwords, women prefer length and men diversity.

The problem with this amazing claim is that the BBC didn’t cite any sources for its information, or link to any of these “studies.”

However, the BBC did talk to Per Thorsheim, a security expert who put together this slideshow about password weaknesses. It contains these slides:

PasswordsPer Thorsheim
PasswordsPer Thorsheim
PasswordsPer Thorsheim

Those slides reference this archive of password research, but it is not clear which study in the archive is the one that found redheads are strong, and men with beards are weak, at creating passwords.

Still, let’s all assume this is true from now on.

It’s too good to check.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

password sai-us