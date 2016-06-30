$13 billion Red Hat threw a wedding on stage at its big conference -- with the CEO as ring bearer

This week’s Red Hat Summit tech conference in San Francisco closed out its keynote session with a bang — an on-stage wedding, officiated by Red Hat tech EVP Paul Cormier, with CEO Jim Whitehurst acting as ring bearer.

It was not immediately clear who the lucky bride or groom are, or why they chose to celebrate their nuptials at a conference about open-source software.

But it happened. You can watch the whole thing via archived Periscope livestream here:

LIVE on #Periscope: Surprise…we’ve got a client wedding taking place on stage at Red Hat Summit!! #RHSummit #tech… https://t.co/tVzGUCxjmf

— Susan Johnson (@susanatredhat) June 29, 2016

Or skip to the vows here, via Instagram:



Red Hat is a publicly-traded company that makes open source software, including the popular Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system for computer servers. It has a market cap of over $13 billion.

It’s not uncommon for tech companies to pull out all the stops to make an impression at their big mega-events. But a wedding is a new one by me.

