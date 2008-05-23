Red-faced About Red Herring? Nope

We’ve gently suggested that given Red Herring’s woes, PR firms might want to stop bragging about clients who’ve won coveted spots in the tech mag’s Red Herring 100. But that’s why we’re not in PR, apparently. This arrived in our mail box at 2:47 pm today:



Red Herring Names ExpoTV as North America Top 100 Winner

NEW YORK, N.Y. – MAY 22 – ExpoTV, the first and largest video-based social network specifically created for consumers to connect, share and celebrate the products they are passionate about, announced today that the company has been selected a Red Herring Top 100 winner. The award recognises the 100 most innovative private technology companies headquartered in North America.

“The large number of entries in this year’s competition demonstrates that the economic slowdown has not affected technology innovation,” said Joel Dreyfuss, editor-in-chief of Red Herring. “The companies on this year’s list are proof that creative ideas continue to find the funding that turns them into promising businesses.”

Red Herring’s annual lists of top private companies are an important part of their tradition of identifying new and innovative technology companies and entrepreneurs. Businesses including Google, eBay and Skype were spotted in their early days by Red Herring editors, and touted as leaders that would change the way we live and work.

Red Herring’s editorial staff rigorously evaluated more than 800 private companies through a careful analysis of financial data and subjective criteria, including quality of management, execution of strategy, and dedication to research and development.

To honour the CEOs of Red Herring 100 North America companies, Red Herring invited each one to present his or her company at its Red Herring North America 2008 event, May 12-14, at the San Jose Fairmont. As the venue for unveiling the Top 100 private companies in North America, this event draws unparalleled attention from decision makers and industry observers across the continent. This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Red Herring 100 Awards.

“The Red Herring Top 100 has historically been awarded to companies that define their industry,” said Daphne Kwon, chief executive officer of ExpoTV. “ExpoTV’s recognition as a Red Herring Top 100 winner is a strong validation of our continued growth and market leadership in developing a platform where consumers can candidly exchange ideas and information with each other as well as with retailers.”

