This is our first look at the brand new game from the studio behind 'Grand Theft Auto'

The folks behind “Grand Theft Auto” unveiled a new game this week: “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

The long-awaited sequel to 2010’s “Red Dead Redemption” is another take on America’s wild past — you’re a cowboy in the Old West, and the Old West is a massive open-world environment (just like “Grand Theft Auto”). The game is heading to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next fall, but Rockstar gave the world its first look at the game in a trailer released on Thursday morning:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The “Red Dead” series is beloved by gaming fans, for its vivid storytelling as much as its massive open-world. Like “Grand Theft Auto,” you’re in control of a protagonist from the third-person perspective, and you navigate a massive open-world with missions, side missions, and all sorts of ridiculous characters.

The next game in the “Red Dead” series is apparently a direct sequel to the last game in the series, though we have very little information to go on right now. It sure does look gorgeous though, eh?

