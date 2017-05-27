The next game from the team behind 'Grand Theft Auto' is outrageously pretty

The company that makes “Grand Theft Auto” isn’t known for pumping out games. You may recall that the last “GTA” game came out in 2013 — that’s the most recent release from Rockstar Games.

But a new game from Rockstar is just on the horizon: “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

Rockstar Games A lone cowboy in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2.’

The relentlessly gorgeous “Red Dead Redemption 2” is still at least one year away — it was recently delayed to “spring 2018.” When it does arrive, it’s headed to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

So, what’s “Red Dead Redemption 2” all about? Is it basically “Grand Theft Horse?” Let’s dive in.

Unlike 'GTA,' the 'Red Dead' series is set in the American frontier, circa mid-1800s. That means campfires and starry skies. Rockstar Games It also means gunslingers and six-shooters and bandit masks. This isn't just a tale of America's 'Wild West,' but a tale of cowboys, robbers, and the evolution of American society. Rockstar Games Rockstar characterises the game's story as an 'outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland.' Major centerpieces of the era, like cross-country railroads, directly play in to 'Red Dead Redemption 2.' Rockstar Games It's likely you'll find yourself robbing a train at some point in 'Red Dead Redemption 2.' Let's not kid ourselves. Stagecoaches are another feature of 'Red Dead Redemption 2.' From the looks of this one, the cargo is of enough importance that four armed men on horseback are riding along as protection. Rockstar Games Some of the best moments of the original 'Red Dead Redemption' were being alone in a gorgeous area, marveling at the lush environment while trotting through on horseback. Those quiet moments will clearly make a return in the sequel. Rockstar Games It's not clear exactly when 'Red Dead Redemption 2' takes place. The previous game tracked the transition of the American Frontier from its 'Wild West' days to the beginning of modernity. The sequel seemingly takes a step back in time. Rockstar Games If the railroad previously pictured is the Transcontinental Railroad, then at least part of 'Red Dead Redemption 2' takes place after its completion in the 1860s. Revolvers, shotguns, and rifles are sure to be standard means of dealing with hostile encounters. Rockstar Games Several images of 'Red Dead Redemption 2' depict a gang of seven -- a nod to the film 'The Magnificent Seven,' no doubt, which itself is an homage to 'The Seven Samurai.' Rockstar Games The imagery of seven cowboys is repeatedly used in Rockstar's marketing for the upcoming game. This was the first teaser image released by Rockstar, back in October 2016. Rockstar Games The folks making 'Red Dead Redemption 2' say we'll hear more about the game this summer, so keep an eye out for more about this gorgeous upcoming game in the next few months. Rockstar Games

