The best-selling game of 2018 is finally coming to PC in November

“Red Dead Redemption 2” will be released on PC on November 5. The open-world cowboy adventure game was originally released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 28, 2018.

The open-world cowboy adventure game was originally released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 28, 2018. If you preorder “Red Dead Redemption 2” via the Rockstar Games Launcher before October 22, you’ll get to choose two more Rockstar games for free, like “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” or “Bully.”

Preorders will first be available via the Rockstar Games Launcher on October 9, then other PC storefronts later in the month.

“Red Dead Redemption 2,” the best-selling game of 2018, will make its PC debut on November 5.

Creator Rockstar Games will offer the game via multiple digital storefronts, but players will get extra perks for preordering from the new Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” has been celebrated for its huge, interactive open world since it launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 28, 2018. The game re-creates the scenery of the Western frontier and follows a gang living as fugitives from the law. Critics celebrated the game’s story, graphics, and overall aesthetics, and “Red Dead Redemption 2” led the field with eight nominations at last year’s game awards.



“Red Dead Redemption 2” preorders will be available first on the Rockstar Games Launcher starting on October 9. If you preorder the game directly from Rockstar before October 22, you’ll also receive two free Rockstar titles for PC. You’ll be able to choose two of the following games: “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” “Bully: Scholarship Edition,” “L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition,” and “Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition.”

Purchases from Rockstar will also include a few bonus in-game items from the “Red Dead Redemption 2” premium edition. The special and ultimate editions are $US20 cheaper via the Rockstar Games Launcher as well. Every version of “Red Dead Redemption 2” will also include “Red Dead Online,” the free multiplayer mode for the game.

Preorders for “Red Dead Redemption 2” will be available in the Epic Games Store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop, and other digital storefronts on October 23. Rockstar also announced that “Red Dead Redemption 2” will be available on Google Stadia as a launch title on November 22. Players who prefer Steam will have to wait until December to add “Red Dead Redemption 2” to their collection.

Rockstar has yet to announce whether the original “Red Dead Redemption” released in 2010 will make the jump to PC as well.

