The new game from the folks behind 'Grand Theft Auto' is ridiculously gorgeous

In 2010, a new video game classic was born.

“Red Dead Redemption” is widely regarded as one of the finest games made in the past 10 years. It takes the open-world environment of “Grand Theft Auto” and twists it into something unique: a third-person, open-world action game set in the Old West — it’s even made by the same folks behind “GTA”! We’re talking America as it transitioned from a lawless frontier to modern civilisation. This is not stuff that video games tackle.

And that’s part of why people are so incredibly excited for “Red Dead Redemption 2,” which is expected to launch later this year. Just look at this:

Rockstar Games This is seriously how beautiful ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is.

Right? Let’s dive in.

If these graphics look too good to be true, think again: These incredible visuals were reportedly captured on a PlayStation 4. Rockstar Games Like the first 'Red Dead Redemption,' the sequel takes place in the American Old West. Rockstar Games More specifically, the game is set in 'America's unforgiving heartland.' Rockstar Games No specific timeline is given for the game's setting, but the Transcontinental Railroad was completed in 1869. Hint hint! The amount of detail in this horse-and-buggy is maybe even more stunning than the glorious sunsets and roaring trains. Rockstar Games This is the kind of glorious detail you can expect from games made by Rockstar. More than just open plains and roaming buffalo, 'Red Dead Redemption 2' will clearly feature some form of frontier towns. Rockstar Games Let's not get things twisted here: You're still a cowboy. And that means herding cattle. Rockstar Games No doubt the game will be full of bizarre, colourful characters. Here's hoping we'll get an adorable dog that fights with vultures as an in-game pet! Rockstar Games When the game isn't goofing on old prospectors, it's dealing in the occasional bleakness of life on the frontier. Rockstar Games This looks like it was pulled from 'There Will Be Blood.' In Rockstar's telling, the Old West is a lawless land ruled by frontier justice -- often in the form of a Smith & Wesson firearm. Rockstar Games Thankfully, this isn't a game of constant combat. You're just as likely to tend a ranch as to burn it to the ground. Rockstar Games But make no mistake: This is a game about a gang of seven -- like Akira Kurosawa's film classic 'Seven Samurai.' Rockstar Games Perhaps you were expect a 'Magnificent Seven' reference here? That movie is a Western remake of Kurosawa's samurai classic. The teaser image of 'Red Dead Redemption 2' also features this gang of seven prominently, as silhouettes: Rockstar Games It looks as if we'll be doing more than horseback riding -- this canoe adventure looks quite pleasant! Rockstar Games Listen, I know you saw this image above, but let's once again marvel at how incredible this is. Look at the sky! Look at the reflection of fire in the water! Rockstar Games As in the previous game, 'Red Dead Redemption 2' showcases a vast diversity of environments. Rockstar Games Trotting through these woods ... Rockstar Games ... setting up a home ... Rockstar Games ... and roaming the gorgeous, hardly touched wilderness of early America. Rockstar Games Take the time to check out the full trailer -- you won't regret it:

