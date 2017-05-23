The next major game from the folks behind 'Grand Theft Auto' just got delayed until 2018

The next major game from the folks behind “Grand Theft Auto” just got hijacked right out of its original release date.

Rockstar Games Please excuse the misuse of the word ‘hijack.’

Originally planned for a launch this fall on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, “Red Dead Redemption 2” now has a launch window of “spring 2018.” Rockstar says the delay is, “necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans.” Bummer!

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is a gorgeous new game being made by Rockstar Games, the development studio most well-known for its wildly popular “Grand Theft Auto” series.

It’s a lot like “Grand Theft Auto,” in that it’s a massive, open-world, third-person action game with a focus on storytelling. The big difference is that it’s based in 1800s America — specifically, the Western frontier as the United States expanded toward the West Coast.

Rockstar describes “Red Dead Redemption 2” as an “outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland.” It’s not clear how the story of “Red Dead Redemption 2” aligns with the story of the first game, if at all. Notably, the first game ends with a rather definitive conclusion. Moreover, the art shown of “Red Dead Redemption 2” thus far paints the game as a “Magnificent Seven”-esque tale.

Rockstar Games Would you look at that! Seven cowboys!

Outside of news of the delay, Rockstar offered a few new images of the game in action and promised more information at some point this summer.

Check out the full blog post from Rockstar right here.

