The folks behind 'Grand Theft Auto' just announced a brand new game

The folks behind “Grand Theft Auto” are at it again — Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday morning that “Red Dead Redemption 2” arrives in spring 2017.

The “Red Dead” series is beloved by gaming fans, for its vivid storytelling as much as its massive open-world. Like “Grand Theft Auto,” you’re in control of a protagonist from the third-person perspective, and you navigate a massive open-world with missions, side missions, and all sorts of ridiculous characters.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is a long-awaited sequel to 2010’s massively popular “Red Dead Redemption,” which was on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Rockstar’s been teasing the game for a few days, starting on Sunday morning with a single company logo in the series’ signature blood red colour theme.

The next game in the “Red Dead” series is apparently a direct sequel to the last game in the series, though we have very little information to go on right now. According to the image released by Rockstar Games, we’ll see our first trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2” on Thursday, so stay tuned!

