'Red Dawn' Trailer Debuts After A Dramatic 5 Years In The Making

It’s been a long and tumultuous road for the MGM remake of the 1984 film “Red Dawn,” but we finally have a trailer. Few movies have ever had a rougher journey to the screen than this one.



After announcing the film at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, principle photography began in September 2009.

In June 2010, the—at that point completed—film release was delayed due to studio MGM’s financial troubles, the same ones that delayed the new Bond movie and “The Hobbit” for so long.

In March 2011, MGM changed the villains from Chinese to North Korean to ensure China’s lucrative grosses.

In September 2011, MGM sold “Dawn’s” distribution rights to FilmDistrict, who decided to distribute all of its 2012 films through Open Road Films in December 2011.

Finally, in August 2012, the first “Red Dawn” trailer is released, and it looks pretty cool.

Starring a pre-“Thor” Chris Hemsworth and pre-“Hunger Games” Josh Hutcherson, as well as Josh Peck (who’s come a long way since “Drake and Josh”) and Adrianne Palicki (“Friday Night Lights,” who also had “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” delayed earlier this year), this cast has only gotten more famous in the past few years.

“Red Dawn” finally arrives in theatres on November 21, four and a half years after production began.

Check out the trailer below:

