Family Of Man Who Allegedly Died After Drinking Red Bull Is Suing The Company For $US85 Million

Red Bull is facing its first ever wrongful death lawsuit, with the family of a man who died after drinking the beverage suing the energy drink maker for $US85 million.

The suit claims that Brooklyn resident Cory Terry, 33, died during a basketball game drinking the caffeinated beverage.

The popular drink contains “extra stimulants that make it different than a cup of coffee,” Ilya Novofastovsky, who is representing the family, told the New York Daily News. “They are more dangerous than what Red Bull lets on.”

Red Bull told the paper they would not comment on the lawsuit.

From the Daily News:

The new complaint mentions nine fatalities worldwide that have been linked to Red Bull and cites scientific studies that the beverage carries potential health hazards, especially for adolescents and people who exercise. Between 2004 and 2012, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration received 21 reports from doctors or hospitals connecting Red Bull with a long list of symptoms, including fatigue, dizziness, chest pain and more, records show.

Those numbers, however, may be low.

The FDA has previously confirmed 18 deaths that had a suspected link to energy drinks, and in a 2009 federal study, 13,000 emergency room visits were associated with the consumption of such beverages.

The family says they hope the lawsuit raises awareness of the risks associated with drinking Red Bull.

The post Red Bull Facing $US85 Million Lawsuit in Healthy Man’s Death appeared first on InvestorPlace.

