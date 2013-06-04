No One Is Noticing Red Bull's Incredible New Video Of A 48-Year-Old Jumping Off Mt. Everest

After Red Bull’s high-risk decision to send daredevil Felix Baumgartner to skydive from the edge of space, the company secured its reputation as master of epic, viral stunts.



With the success of “Stratos,” which has accumulated 194-million views since February 2012, it makes sense that Red Bull would tape another high-octane, dangerous stunt. So it sent Russian extreme sports star Valery Rozov to do the highest B.A.S.E. jump of all time.

After two years of planning and four days of climbing, it took the 48-year-old only one minute to execute the 23,688-foot plummet off the north face of Mount Everest. He literally flies down the mountain.

As entertaining as the new video is, however, people just don’t seem to be paying attention. So far, the video has 200,000 views on its fifth day on YouTube. That might sound like a lot, but it’s nothing compared to Baugartner’s space-jump video, which got 50 million views in just four days. Eight million streamed the video live.

“Flying from Mt. Everest” certainly didn’t have the PR campaign that was rolled out for “Stratos,” which the Huffington Post hailed as having the potential to change the future of marketing.

But the video is still pretty awesome. Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.