A Huge Rube Goldberg Machine Uses Cars, A Helicopter, And A Fake Plane (Video)

Red Bull’s publicity stunts are usually top notch, and this one is no different. After sending Felix Baumgartner into space, the energy drink company has a new video that stays closer to Earth, but is still pretty impressive.



It built what it calls the “Kluge,” from the German word for clever. The enormous Rube Goldberg machine uses athletes as some of its moving parts, including Pat Moore and Sean MacCormac jumping into and out of helicopters, Bryce Menzies in an off-road truck, Rhys Millen in a rally car, and a fake plane.

Red Bull says the video took 17 days to prepare for shooting, and the effort shows. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.