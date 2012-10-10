A Youth Soccer Coach Was Stabbed To Death In New York

Photo: AP

Michael Jones, a 25-year-old Englishman who was a coach with the youth training program of Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls, was fatally slashed in the neck, police said Monday.The Liverpool native was in Manhattan early Sunday morning after having been out with his girlfriend until midnight. Witnesses told police he was arguing with a man.



His body was later found on a blood-splattered street, police later saying Jones had been stabbed in the neck and torso and one of his ears had been cut off. Jones was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police were on the hunt Monday for his slayer, the suspected stabber being a man with a ponytail wearing a dark jacket, according to video surveillance footage released by authorities.

“We are aware of this tragedy and on behalf of the entire organisation, want to send our most heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family, friends and loved ones,” the Red Bulls said in a statement.

“He was a tremendous individual, a fantastic coach who loved soccer and a terrific friend for many of us. This is truly a sad day for our community and we will do our utmost to help authorities in their investigation of this case.”

