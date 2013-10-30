Red Bull Successfully Uses Content To Boost Facebook Engagement, But Coca-Cola Still Has Way More Fans

Brands operating in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry remain the most popular on Facebook, according to Socialbakers’ September Facebook report and BI Intelligence research.

As of October 28, Coca-Cola had more than 74.7 million fans on its main Facebook page (a 2% increase from the last day of September), maintaining a steady lead as the brand with the largest following on Facebook.

Red Bull followed with more than 40.8 million fans, and then Oreo with 34.6 million.

Since November 2012, Coca-Cola has also enjoyed the largest percentage gain in Facebook fans among the top FMCG brands, with a 34% gain. Pringles and Red Bull followed with 22% and 20% gains, respectively, over the same period of time.

Interestingly, Coca-Cola has only posted two pieces of content on its main Facebook page during October, compared to Red Bull which has posted 26 items. What’s more, Red Bull also posts a greater variety of media — from status updates, to videos and photos — and in doing so, is generating far more engagement overall (in the form of likes and comments) than Coca-Cola. Red Bull appears to be investing more in content development to generate fans organically and keep those fans paying attention.

Although we do not know how much brands are spending on their Facebook marketing efforts, we suspect Coca-Cola continues to pull in the most fans using an aggressive paid media strategy, wherein the company is leveraging Facebook ads to generate more fans. Coca-Cola may also benefit from higher overall brand recognition, compared to Red Bull.

Activity on Coca-Cola’s more niche Facebook pages is more frequent and may represent a strategy of using local pages for engagement, while the main page is used primarily for branding purposes. The Japanese Coca-Cola Zero page achieved the second-highest engagement rate of any Facebook brand page worldwide.

