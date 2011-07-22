Red Bull Pulls The Plug On Cola And Energy Shot Drinks

Red Bull North America is completely ceasing production of its Cola and Energy Shot products in the US, according to BevNET.



The energy drink titan debuted Red Bull Cola back in 2008 at a 50% higher price than Coke and Pepsi, and never got the support the company was looking for from consumers and retailers.

Red Bull’s Energy Shot drink hit the shelves a year later but didn’t gain enough traction to fight industry leader 5-Hour Energy.

There’s still a chance to grab one of these drinks before they disappear from the continent — Red Bull still has to sell out its existing inventories.

