Red Bull Finally Figured Out Instagram Video With This Daredevil's Death-Defying Mount Everest Jump

The social media powerhouse behind Red Bull’s marketing finally broke through with an Instagram video yesterday with this adrenaline-pumping clip from Russian daredevil Valery Rosoz’s 23,688-foot B.A.S.E. jump off of Mount Everest.

Red Bull’s “Throwback Thursday” post came in the form of a 6-second excerpt from a longer video it posted on YouTube in May. That video ran just shy of four minutes and included a short documentary covering Rosoz’s four-day climb in pursuit of what became the highest B.A.S.E. jump of all time.

The video is Red Bull’s second Instagram video following a lame “toast’ the energy drink brand made to Instagram video when the service debuted in June. And so far, the B.A.S.E. jump clip is a hit, generating more than 30,000 likes since being posted yesterday. This is a sizable fraction of the 344,000 views the original video got on YouTube.

What’s interesting about Red Bull’s first Instagram video hit is that it’s packaged in the six-second, jump-cut style made popular by Instagram’s mobile video rival, Vine.

Owned by Twitter, Vine has continued to grow despite Instagram launching a mobile video feature of its own in June. Vine’s innovative video format has been a hit with users and advertisers alike, and the social network recently announced it added 27 million new users over the past two and a half months for a total of more than 40 million registered users.

But while Vine has grown exponentially since launching just seven months ago, it still has plenty of ground to make up if it wants to offer brands the opportunity to reach the same number of users as an Instagram video would.

By posting its video on Facebook’s Instagram, and not on Vine, Red Bull was able to reach more than 844,000 followers, an audience more than 19 times the size of that which follows the brand on Vine. By last count, the nearly three-year-old Instagram boasts a whopping 130 million monthly active users, more than three times as many as Vine.

