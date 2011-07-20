PHOTOS: Take A Peek At Red Bull's Stunning London Headquarters*

UPDATE: A reader and Red Bull employee tells us that the offices are no more — “something about eminent domain and a new freeway forced them to move.”



ORIGINAL: We’ve been featuring some of the Coolest Offices in Europe, and we thought we’d show you Red Bull’s London Headquarters. Located in Soho, the office’s design cost $3.2 million, and comes complete with a slide.

Jump Studios did the design and they were kind enough to send us photos of the headquarters.

If you think your office’s design qualifies as one of the coolest offices in Europe, send an e-mail to [email protected].

