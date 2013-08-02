20 Unreal Pictures From Red Bull's Action Sports Photography Contest

Red Bull’s action and adventure sports photography competition is well underway, and the images submitted this year were truly unreal.
The photo contest, called the Red Bull Illume Image Quest, has been held twice before, and is one of the world’s only international photography competitions dedicated solely to action and adventure sports.
Of the thousands of images that were submitted, 250 were shortlisted and sent to a panel of judges.
In August, the top 50 finalists will be invited to Hong Kong, where the winners will be announced. Once the winning photos have been chosen, they will become part of a travelling, stand-alone, nighttime-only photo exhibit that will make its way around the world.
We picked 20 of the 250 shortlisted images that we thought were truly unreal. You can see the complete shortlist here.
Hubert Schober and Kedley Oliveti take the plunge in Zakynthos, Greece (Photographed by Dimitrios Kontizas).
Todor Spasov falls through the air at Vila Franca do Campo in Azores, Portugal (Photographed by Romina Amato).
Katerina Hamsikova makes her way through the Russian Federation's White Sea in the Arctic Circle (Photographed by George Karbus).
Caleb Reid is silhouetted against the sky in the Mentawai Islands, Indonesia (Photographed by Eugene Tan).
Jen Olson and Kyle Vassilopoulos look miniature at Ghost River in the Canadian Rockies (Photographed by Paul Bride).
Olivier Favresse hovers high above the ground in Margalef, Spain (Photographed by Bernardo Gimenez).
Armin Holzer of Italy prepares to walk the line in Sexten, South Tyrol (Photographed by Harald Wisthaler).
Evan Garcia makes his way down Spirit Falls in Little White Salmon River, Washington in this sequence shot (Photographed by Mike Leeds).
Michael Tomcheck plummets towards the ground at Castle Valley, Utah (Photographed by Krystle Wright).
