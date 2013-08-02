20 Unreal Pictures From Red Bull's Action Sports Photography Contest

Red Bull’s action and adventure sports photography competition is well underway, and the images submitted this year were truly unreal.



The photo contest, called the Red Bull Illume Image Quest, has been held twice before, and is one of the world’s only international photography competitions dedicated solely to action and adventure sports.

Of the thousands of images that were submitted, 250 were shortlisted and sent to a panel of judges.

In August, the top 50 finalists will be invited to Hong Kong, where the winners will be announced. Once the winning photos have been chosen, they will become part of a travelling, stand-alone, nighttime-only photo exhibit that will make its way around the world.

We picked 20 of the 250 shortlisted images that we thought were truly unreal. You can see the complete shortlist here.

