Red Bull Heir Offers $97,000 To Family Of The Cop He Allegedly Killed In A Ferrari Crash

Vorayuth Yoovidhaya, the Thai heir to the Red Bull fortune, has given the siblings of a police officer he allegedly killed with his Ferrari $97,000 — or 3 million baht — to the family, the AP reports.The car involved in the accident was valued at about $1 million.



The deal will protect Yoovidhaya from a civil lawsuit according to police Lt. Col. Viradon Thubthimdee.

“We sometimes call this a ‘funeral fee.’ If the victim’s party is satisfied with the amount of money, then they will not seek compensation through a court,” Thubthimdee added.

The 27-year-old was charged with drunken driving, causing death by reckless driving and escaping an arrest. Yoovidhaya allegedly struck the police officer with his Ferrari and dragged his body down a Bangkok street earlier this month, the AP reports.

According to Forbes, the Yoovidhya Family is worth $5.4 billion.

