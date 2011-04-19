INSANE Video Of Skydiver Who Grabs One Glider While Standing On Top Of Another Glider

This is perfect for a late Monday morning.



Akte Blanix II (Connecting Flight), the latest amazing stunt paid for by Red Bull, involves two gliders and a lone man high above the ground.

Skydiver Paul Steiner stands on one glider while another — flying upside down — approaches from above. As the second glider gets within striking distance, Steiner reaches up and grabs hold of its rudder. Then Steiner celebrates his feat by jumping off and plummeting to earth.

The footage is really quite astonishing.

Next time, we’d like to see him high-five the pilot.

Video below.



