<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Red Bull, the top-selling energy drink worldwide, has people hooked on not only its caffeine, but its unique marketing strategy. Here are some little-known facts about the company who even sends people to space. Produced by Justin Gmoser

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.