Red Bull dropped a watermelon from a diving platform to show how high its divers jump

Red Bull cliff divers are among the best in the world. To show just how high they jump from, Red Bull dropped a watermelon into the water from over eight stories high. It exploded.
“If you don’t break the water than the water is gonna break you,” one diver said.
Story and editing by Carl Mueller.
