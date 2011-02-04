Just Thinking About Red Bull Makes You Confident And Reckless

Two marketing professors studying the brand value of Red Bull have found that just thinking about the energy drink has a powerful psychological effect.



The study at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management compared subjects playing a racing video game with cars marked with brand logos and colours.

Subjects driving the Red Bull car were significantly more aggressive.

“In a performance context, what we see is that people racing the Red Bull car race faster and more aggressively, sometimes recklessly, and they either do very, very well or they push themselves too far and crash,” said Professor S. Adam Brasel. “They tend to do great or they tend to do horrible. There’s very little middle ground.”

