Some Of Red Balloon Founder Naomi Simson's Neighbours Hate Her Renovation Plans

Naomi Simson, the founder of the pay-for-an-experience website Red Balloon, is reportedly in a stoush with neighbours over proposed renovations to her $3 million Birchgrove home.

The Australian Financial Review today reported neighbours are angry Leichhardt City Council approved plans to demolish an existing garage and boat shed and restore the street-front facade of the home, built in 1872 and purchased by Simson last year.

Red Balloon spokeswoman Lauren Ashton told Business Insider Simson was overseas until 1 August and would not be available for comment. “It’s not a Red Balloon matter, it’s private.”

The Fin’s report said residents think the revamp is too modern and does not fit in with the rest of the area. Simson’s plan’s also include a new level, swimming pool and external staircase.

“They’re putting up a monstrous glass modern construction that doesn’t fit in at all with its surroundings on the waterfront . . . they’re helping wreck Wharf Road,” local resident Paul Lunsmann told the newspaper.

Correction: This article previously ran with an artist’s impression of the additions to Ms Simson’s home which did not accurately reflect the plans approved by Leichhardt City Council and has since been removed and we regret the error.

