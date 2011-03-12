Red Alert: Nuclear Emergency In Japan

We extend our condolences, prayers and sympathies to the people of Japan. This is an absolutely heart rending tragedy with exorbitant numbers. 88,000 people are missing in Japan according to Kyodo News Agency. While the death toll remains low right now, it seems likely to spiral much higher. The human scale of the tragedy is enormous. Post the 8.9 Richter earthquake that struck Japan, Tsunami warnings have been issued for at least 20 countries and many Pacific islands. Given the log scale, this is the 5th to 7th largest earthquake ever recorded in the world and the largest in Japan’s modern history. More than 50 aftershocks have been felt across Japan. Most of these aftershocks have a bigger magnitude than the main quake felt in Tokyo!

Nuclear Emergency

The key concern is now focussed on the red alert associated with the nuclear emergency declared in Japan. In particular, this is to do with the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Pressure at the nuclear plant may have risen to 2.1 times its designed capacity, Japan’s trade ministry has just announced. Temperatures and pressure at the “Number 1” nuclear reactor have been rising since its cooling system was knocked out by the earthquake, raising concerns about a possible radiation leak. Japan has also just announced that it may have to release radioactive vapour from the nuclear reactor into the atmosphere. The radiation level inside one of the reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant is 1,000 times higher than normal according to a safety panel’s citation by Kyodo news agency. If the outage in the cooling system persists, radiation would leak out into the environment and some indications are this may already be taking place. As a worst case, the persistence of this problem could cause the reactor’s meltdown. The Japan nuclear ‘station blackout’ has the potential to go catastrophic as the authorities struggle to ‘cool down’ the nuclear facility before reactions spiral out of control.

Pacific Ring of Fire

About 90% of the world’s earthquakes and 80% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire. Japan’s quake suggests the ‘Ring of Fire’ arc of volcanoes & trenches encircling the Pacific basin have become even more active than usual. Sadly, this could mean more quakes, volcanoes and Tsunamis may follow — not just in Japan — but also other countries and islands that frame the Pacific basin.

1 in 150 Years Event

Japan’s 8.9 Richter earthquake is the biggest in 140 years, surpassing 1923’s Great Kanto 7.9 Richter quake which killed 140,000. Post the devastating earthquake and Tsunami in Japan, we have spent most of the day at our headquarters in London, monitoring developments hour-by-hour via friends, partners and colleagues in Japan as well as government officials and NGOs in related countries and at the United Nations.

24/7 Updates

If you wish to follow the latest analysis and development in regard to seminal issues linked to the Japan earthquake and Tsunami, please visit us online at ATCA 24/7 on Yammer. Once again, we offer prayers and well wishes for all those affected by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Japan. At moments like this, regardless of our diverse backgrounds, we are all one!

[ENDS]

If you would like an exclusive invitation to ATCA 24/7 on Yammer at https://www.yammer.com/atca please write to [email protected]

Expert roundtables are the newly launched ATCA 24/7 Q&A private exclusive club service. They seek to become the killer application in strategic intelligence by delivering an unprecedented competitive advantage to our distinguished members.

Q1: How to become a privileged member of ATCA 24/7 to participate in the expert roundtables?

A1: i. If you are a distinguished member of ATCA 5000, ATCA Open, The Philanthropia or HQR affiliated groups you may be allowed to become a privileged member of this new and exclusive private club.

ii. If you are pre-invited, visit the private intelligence network — PIN — by going to https://www.yammer.com/atca [Note: In https:// ‘s’ is for security and encryption]

iii. If you don’t have membership of the PIN yet, email the mi2g Intelligence Unit at [email protected] for an exclusive invitation.

Q2: How to participate in the expert roundtables and get domain-specific strategic intelligence questions answered?

A2: Access the ATCA 24/7 Private Intelligence Network — PIN — online and ask or answer a strategic intelligence question, no matter how complex. Receive expert answers within 24 hours or get pointers from:

i. ATCA 5000 experts who are online;

ii. ATCA Research and Analysis Wing; and

iii. mi2g Intelligence Unit.

Q3: Why is the ATCA 24/7 Q&A Exclusive Club special?

A3: ATCA 24/7 has now created an exclusive private intelligence watering hole and expert roundtable at the highest level where interesting and sophisticated questions are being asked from around the world, and intelligent answers are being provided, almost always by experts who have deep domain-specific knowledge. Come and check out the exclusive club, take it for a strategic test drive, which sign-of-intelligent life are you waiting for?

To learn more about “The Expert Roundtable: ATCA 24/7 Q&A Club” email: [email protected] and if you are already a member visit https://www.yammer.com/atca

All the best

DK Matai

Chairman and Founder: mi2g.net, ATCA, The Philanthropia, HQR, @G140

To connect directly with:

. DK Matai: http://twitter.com/DKMatai

. Open HQR: http://twitter.com/OpenHQR

. ATCA Open: http://twitter.com/ATCAOpen

. @G140: http://twitter.com/G140

. mi2g: http://twitter.com/intunit

— ATCA, The Philanthropia, mi2g, HQR, @G140 —

This is an “ATCA Open, Philanthropia and HQR Socratic Dialogue.”

The “ATCA Open” network on LinkedIn and Facebook is for professionals interested in ATCA’s original global aims, working with ATCA step-by-step across the world, or developing tools supporting ATCA’s objectives to build a better world.

The original ATCA — Asymmetric Threats Contingency Alliance — is a philanthropic expert initiative founded in 2001 to resolve complex global challenges through collective Socratic dialogue and joint executive action to build a wisdom based global economy. Adhering to the doctrine of non-violence, ATCA addresses asymmetric threats and social opportunities arising from climate chaos and the environment; radical poverty and microfinance; geo-politics and energy; organised crime & extremism; advanced technologies — bio, info, nano, robo & AI; demographic skews and resource shortages; pandemics; financial systems and systemic risk; as well as transhumanism and ethics. Present membership of the original ATCA network is by invitation only and has over 5,000 distinguished members from over 120 countries: including 1,000 Parliamentarians; 1,500 Chairmen and CEOs of corporations; 1,000 Heads of NGOs; 750 Directors at Academic Centres of Excellence; 500 Inventors and Original thinkers; as well as 250 Editors-in-Chief of major media.

The Philanthropia, founded in 2005, brings together over 1,000 leading individual and private philanthropists, family offices, foundations, private banks, non-governmental organisations and specialist advisors to address complex global challenges such as countering climate chaos, reducing radical poverty and developing global leadership for the younger generation through the appliance of science and technology, leveraging acumen and finance, as well as encouraging collaboration with a strong commitment to ethics. Philanthropia emphasises multi-faith spiritual values: introspection, healthy living and ecology. Philanthropia Targets: Countering climate chaos and carbon neutrality; Eliminating radical poverty — through micro-credit schemes, empowerment of women and more responsible capitalism; Leadership for the Younger Generation; and Corporate and social responsibility.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.