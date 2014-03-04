We Went To The Largest Recycling Plant In The Country Where New York Sorts 1,000 Tons Of Trash A Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Municipal recycling in New York City is more complicated than the process in any other city in the world. Tom Outerbridge, the General Manager of SIMS Municipal Recycling, explains the intricacies of tackling not just the volume of sorting the city's curbside residential metal, glass and plastic, but also the atypical size of materials on our tour of the newly opened The Sunset Park Material Recovery Facility. The $US110 million plant received a $US60 million investment from taxpayers, and it is located at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

