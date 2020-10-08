You can stay in recycled grain silos for $79 a night at this quirky Dutch campsite — take a look inside

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Culture Campsite is located in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands’ Culture Campsite is a village of 11 tiny houses that were built from recycled materials.

Guests can stay in converted animal feed silos, cattle shelters, or a vintage delivery truck.

For $US79 per night, each has a double bed, WiFi, and access to the community living room and kitchen.

As tiny houses continue to be a popular option for travellers, one campsite in the Netherlands is home to some of the quirkiest small structures yet.

Culture Campsite built several tiny homes from recycled waste and each measures less than 100 square feet. Starting at $US79 per night, visitors can stay in a former animal grain silo or a repurposed delivery truck in the Netherlands.

Keep reading to find out more about Culture Campsite and to tour some of its most popular tiny houses.

Culture Campsites has 11 unique structures available for rent — each was made from recycled waste.

Courtesy of buroLab Culture Campsite.

The homes are located in a renovated parking lot just outside of Rotterdam.

“Culture Campsite is sustainable city camping, but not with tents and campers,” Laura Abbink, one of the founders, told Insider. “At Culture Campsite you’ll sleep in one of the different architectural objects made from upcycled materials. Varying from re-used grain silos to converted garbage containers, they have one thing in common: They’re made from waste materials.”

The Little Pea is among the most popular structures at the campsite. It’s made from discarded animal grain silos.

Courtesy by Heeman Fotografie Little Pea.

Abbink said this is her favourite structure at the site because she has a lot of great memories of living in it herself.

“It used to function as a self-sufficient little home away from home to fit on the back of an old pick-up truck,” she said.

Inside Little Pea, there is a double bed that can sleep two people.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Inside Little Pea.

The walls are also insulated so that guests can stay comfortable during the colder days.

This structure is made from an old silo that used to be on a Dutch farm.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Val Ross.

It’s named Val Ross, which means “walrus” in Swedish.

The oddly shaped structure fits one double-size bed and has lots of light.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Inside Val Ross.

Starting at $US79 per night, each tiny house comes with bed linen, WiFi, and access to the shared bathrooms, which can be found on the campgrounds.

This structure known as Sleeping Pod has been made with materials that once acted as a shelter for cattle.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Sleeping Pod.

The pod sits high on a metal frame to maximise views and ensure security.

The pod has a skylight and two doors that open wide.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Inside the Sleeping Pod.

The Sleeping Pod’s bed is also surrounded by plants, much like the rest of the campsite.

Similarly, the Scuba sits high off the ground and is surrounded by greenery.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Scuba.

Scuba is made of two containers that once housed calves on a farm.

The all-white interior of the Scuba makes the small space feel more open.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Interior of Scuba.

The window on the roof also lets in light.

This hexagon-shaped structure is known as Honeycomb.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Honeycomb.

The Honeycomb is made up of two structures: one indoor and one outdoor.

The walls inside the Honeycomb have been decorated with photographs and art.

Courtesy of buroLab Interior of the Honeycomb.

The Culture Campsite website describes this structure as “a very cosy place to be.”

Out of all the structures, this one most resembles a traditional home, but if you look closely, it’s quite unique.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Floating Bricks.

It may look like a traditional brick house, but none of the bricks are touching, earning its name, Floating Bricks.

The Sweet Potato accommodation was built from a ’50s delivery van.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie The Sweet Potato.

The former truck now has a double bed and outdoor seating for guests.

The campsite also has a community space known as The Dome.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie The community space.

The Dome is also made out of recycled materials and includes a common kitchen and living room.

The company bills itself as the intersection of art, sustainability, and relaxation.

Courtesy of Heeman Fotografie Culture Campsites.

“People [can] expect a unique experience in the heart of Rotterdam, staying in quirky objects,” Abbink told Insider. “Culture Campsite provides an original and sustainable alternative for staying at a hotel or general campsite.”

