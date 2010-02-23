Green Innovation: A Company That Picks Up Your Trash And Pays You For It

How can people do the right thing and cash in on it?



Green tech startup RecycleBank rewards households for their recycling habits with points credit they can use at over a thousand stores such as Whole Foods and Bed, Bath & Beyond. The customers have online accounts where they can verify what items are recyclable, track the points they’ve earned and where they can spend them.

While saving the environment might seem like a good enough reason to get people to recycle, RecycleBank CEO Ron Gonen found that changing consumers’ behaviour is more effective when people receive immediate, tangible rewards for their efforts.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

