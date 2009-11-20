Recruiters Drool Over AOL's Exiled

Hey AOLers: Considering taking management’s generous buyout offer?



Rest assured, plenty of recruiters hope you do.

For starters, we found this comment below TechCrunch’s report on the layoffs:

Talener Group is a technology staffing firm based in NYC for both contract and full-time staffing. We have 3 groups that specialize in the following:

-PHP and Open Source

-Java and Front-End/UI/Flash

-Project Management and .NET

If you’re coming out of AOL and work in any of those fields, we definitely would like to speak to you about your job search. Please send your resume to Matt Kroll using this form and we will be in touch immediately.

http://talener.com/applying-for-an-open-position/

Anybody else hiring should feel free to comment below…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.