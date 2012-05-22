WARNING: These Are The Signs You're About To Get Fired

People wait in line at a job fair sponsored by State Senator Jose R. Peralta and Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities in New York City.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Some people are loyal to a fault…including to their employers. Although The US Bureau of labour and Statistics reports the median workplace tenure as 4.4 years (as of January 2010 – the data is reported every 2 years), these employees devote themselves to one company for a decade or more.

While loyalty is sometimes rewarded, employers often take advantage of these well-intended workers.



Ostensibly, these employees unequivocally convince themselves they are working at the right place, despite numerous warning signs. If your employer engages one or more of the following five tactics, it may be time to throw in the towel:

Promotions promised but not granted

During the performance review process, your people manager promises a promotion, underscored with “I am just waiting for HR’s approval.” The carrot is dangled but never caught. Although HR collaborates closely with line managers regarding performance reviews and proposals, it does not “hold up” promotions if it is warranted. Even worse, these jilted employees are asked to perform the more complex role without the title, recognition or rewards.

Compensation promised but withheld

Similarly, your employer repeatedly offers you a raise – in six months or a year. Excuses such as budget constraints or, again, “HR” are muttered.

Company hires “outside” for fresh blood

Some companies claim posting opportunities and interviewing internal candidates is standard procedure for all jobs. Despite this policy, some jobs are not posted because (a) the external candidate has already been identified or (b) only external candidates are desired. This is especially frustrating if you would have applied for a particular job and were told that this job was next in your career progression. When you find out at the moment the “new hire” is introduced to you that the job was available but never posted, it is a clear sign of your company’s perception: you have capped out.

Overlooked repeatedly for complex projects or additional responsibility

Have you wondered why a colleague received a project/role instead of you? Have you pondered this question numerous times? Then, yes, you are not being developed or chosen for these roles.

Awarded nonmonetary rewards and recognition ONLY

These employees receive the proverbial pat on the back but are not rewarded for their loyalty with promotions or compensation increases. This could be in the form of participation in a selective training program, but, again, nothing else. Merit budgets and promotions may be frozen – in the short term – due to economic constraints, but being repeatedly sent messages of good performance without additional recognition is highly disconcerting.

Change is strange, but if these signs blink bright yellow at your organisation, it is time to look elsewhere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.