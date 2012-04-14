RECRUITER: 'I'll Make 250k This Year, While You're Unemployed LOL'

A man we’ll call Robert has a profile on the employment website Monster.com, and earlier today he received a message from a recruiter about a job in “beautiful Northwest Arkansas.”



Robert’s Monster.com profile clearly states that he is only interested in jobs in the Columbus, Ohio, area.

“I’m not sure where you are in your job search currently, but knowing your skillset I thought you would be interested in hearing about this challenging position,” the recruiter wrote. This set off a wonderful, completely out-of-line exchange, detailed for your enjoyment below.

…You will be Located at the global HQ, in beautiful Northwest Arkansas, home to about 450,000 people. Enjoy all the amenities of a metro-area, with the feel of a laid-back college town. Live near the gorgeous Ozark Mountains, you’ll have 4 seasons, beautiful lakes, streams, Direct Jet Service to every major city in the country, No crime, great schools and fantastic low cost of living!!! Thank you,

Joe Goddard

Sent: Thursday, April 12, 2012 3:18 PM

To: [Joe Goddard]

Subject: Re: .Net Programmer/Developer career Opp – fortune 500!!! Since you got my resume off of Monster, I’m sure you saw in my profile that I’m only interested in jobs in Columbus, Ohio, because you surely check these things before firing off e-mails.

On Thu, Apr 12, 2012 at 4:24 PM, Joe Goddard wrote: A lot of people are open to other options, outside of what they put on Monster. Now I know why you’re looking for a job – because you’re a smartass LOL, you dick.

From: [Robert]

Sent: Thursday, April 12, 2012 3:26 PM

To: Joe Goddard

Subject: Re: .Net Programmer/Developer career Opp – fortune 500!!! And I know why you’re shotgunning jobs – you’re an unprofessional hack.

On Thu, Apr 12, 2012 at 4:26 PM, Joe Goddard wrote: Maybe, but I’ll make 250k this year, while you’re unemployed lol

From: [Robert]

Sent: Thursday, April 12, 2012 3:29 PM

To: Joe Goddard

Subject: Re: .Net Programmer/Developer career Opp – fortune 500!!! Actually, I’m not. But then again, to know that, you would have to read my resume. Something real recruiters do, by the way. You’re quite amusing, really.

On Apr 12, 2012 4:34 PM, Joe Goddard wrote: I’m amused as well, this is fun. You must really love your job, considering you’re looking for a new one. By the way, does you current employer know you’re looking? J

From: [Robert]

Sent: Thursday, April 12, 2012 3:55 PM

To: Joe Goddard

Subject: RE: .Net Programmer/Developer career Opp – fortune 500!!! Yes. And you must love yours, too, leaving an email trail like this one.

From: Joe Goddard

Date: Apr 12, 2012 5:00 PM

Subject: RE: .Net Programmer/Developer career Opp – fortune 500!!!

To: [Robert] Ummm, since I own the company, I’d yes, I do like my job. Regarding theis email, you can rest assured I’m not a damn bit worried about this. You smartoff to me, you’re not gonna like the response. Also, I will make sure all 247 IT staffing firms in my network see this email, so they can redflag you, just as I have. Good luck in your job search hahahahahah

“I keep getting shotgunned these jobs, most of which I’m either unqualified for, because they took one key word off my resume rather than take the time to read it, or are from all over the country,” Robert wrote in an email today. “I snapped a little, I admit. But should someone who’s job it is to connect with talented people include in his answer that I’m a dick?”

