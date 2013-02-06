A High School Football Player With A Giant Auburn Tattoo Decided To Go To Alabama

Cork Gaines

Reuben Foster, the top high school linebacker in the country, had second thoughts about attending Auburn University and instead will spurn his hometown school in favour of playing football at Alabama. This change of heart came after he originally decommitted from Alabama to attend Auburn.

The move comes after Foster got a large Auburn logo tattooed on his forearm.

Right about now, Foster is probably wondering if he can decommit from the tattoo (via ESPN)…

Reuben Foster

Photo: ESPN

