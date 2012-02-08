RECRIMINATIONS: High Level Komen Exec Resigns Over Planned Parenthood Dispute

Karen Handel, a senior executive with the Susan G. Komen Foundation has just resigned, following last week’s funding controversy over Planned Parenthood.



Handel, the organisation’s vice president for public policy, offered her resignation in a letter that was obtained by the Associated Press.

According to Politico, Handel said she supported cutting funding for Planned Parenthood in her resignation letter, even though the organisation ultimately reversed its position after massive pushback from the public.

Before joining Komen Handel ran unsuccessfully to become governor of Georgia in 2010, and included denying state funds to Planned Parenthood in her platform. She became the primary focus of the backlash against Komen’s decision to discontinue $700,000 in grants to Planned Parenthood.

