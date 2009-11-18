Recovery.gov Says Nonexistent Congressional District Got Jobs From Stimulus

It’s no secret that Recovery.gov is laden with errors on stimulus money data, but this is downright ridiculous.



The nonexistent 15th congressional district of Arizona managed to “create or save 30 jobs” with $761k in stimulus funds. So who’s to blame?

ABC: Late Monday, officials with the Recovery Board created to track the stimulus spending, said the mistakes in crediting nonexistent congressional districts were caused by human error.

“We report what the recipients submit to us,” said Ed Pound, Communications Director for the Board.

Read the whole thing >>

