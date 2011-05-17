Giants Fan Who Was Beaten In The Dodgers' Parking Lot Moved To San Francisco Hospital

Photo: Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —The San Francisco Giants fan who was severely beaten outside Dodgers Stadium is moving closer to home.The family of Bryan Stow is transferring the Santa Cruz man to San Francisco General Hospital, which has a top trauma centre.



Stow has been in critical condition at Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical centre since the March 31 attack, which forced doctors to place him in a medically induced coma.

Hospital officials say the 42-year-old is expected to leave the Los Angeles facility Monday and arrive in San Francisco later in the day.

The hospital has the only trauma centre in San Francisco that specialises in brain injuries, and Stow will be monitored by the hospital’s chief of neurosurgery, Dr. Geoff Manley, according to Rachael Kagan, San Francisco General Hospital spokeswoman.

“He’s not ready for a long-term facility, he is still critically ill,” Kagan said. “He will be in intensive care.”

On Sunday, Ann Stow thanked the people of Los Angeles for supporting her son. The family also said the move was bittersweet because they would be leaving all “the wonderful people” they had met in Los Angeles.

An outpouring of support for Stow’s family came in the form of grassroots fundraisers, ranging from bowling tournaments to pasta dinners to donated services such as haircuts and fitness classes. The events are listed on the family’s blog.

More than $61,000 was raised at a fundraiser at Dodgers Stadium after the attack.

Police are still looking for two men suspected in the attack, and $150,000 is being offered as a reward for tips leading to their arrests.

Stow and two friends were leaving the season opener won by the Dodgers over the Giants when he was attacked by two men. One was in Dodgers gear, and both were apparently drunk, according to witnesses.

Just before the attack, Stow texted a family member to say he feared for his safety in the rowdy crowd. He was wearing a Giants jersey.

Stow was repeatedly hit in the head and body, causing serious injury to the father of two. He has been in and out of medically induced comas as doctors try to prevent seizures from wracking his body.

Following the attack, Police Chief Charlie Beck beefed up security at Dodgers Stadium to send a message about the drunken hooliganism and fights that had been breaking out at games in recent years.

Baseball fans have complained that anyone who dares to wear a rival team’s jersey on Dodger turf has too-often been subjected to profane verbal abuse and threats of violence.

The stadium has also dropped plans to offer half-priced beer during a half-dozen games, and is installing more lighting fixtures in the parking lot.

The Giants are back in Los Angeles for games Wednesday and Thursday.

